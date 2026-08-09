'I Am A Difficult Person To Be With': Yash Praises Wife Radhika Pandit For Supporting Him Through <i>Toxic</i> Shoot

Yash has spoken about the support he received from his wife Radhika Pandit while working on Toxic. The actor described the Geetu Mohandas directorial as one of the most demanding projects of his career. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru on Saturday, the actor opened up about the long shoot, multiple looks and the physical effort that went into the project.

Yash, who plays the lead in Toxic, revealed that the film required him to spend a lot of time working on his physical appearance and changing his look for different parts of the story. He credited Radhika for supporting him throughout the process.

"I want to thank my wife. It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with. This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me," Yash said.

Toxic has been in the spotlight for months, with its teaser and songs offering glimpses of Yash's character and the film's darker setting. Kiara Advani, who plays circus performer Nadia, has also faced online trolling over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabahi.

At the same event, Yash addressed the criticism around Kiara's scenes during the launch. While praising her commitment to the role, he said actors should stay true to their choices instead of worrying about how people online may react.

“And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times,” he added.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The action thriller was shot in English and Kannada and will also release Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions. Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi are also part of the cast. The project will hit cinema screens on August 26.