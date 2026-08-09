Yash Calls Nayanthara "Lady Superstar", Praises Her Work In <i>Toxic</i>

Yash and Nayanthara are sharing the screen for the first time in Geeta Mohandas's Toxic.

At the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash praised Nayanthara for her performance and professionalism, revealing that her scenes had to be shot quickly because of date issues. Yash said Nayanthara had very little time to shoot for the film but still completed her portions professionally.

"The situation was such that when Nayanthara came onboard this film, there was some issue with the dates. The shoot had to be done very quickly. We didn't have much time. We had to push through. She completed the film shoot despite her date issues. She gave her best," he said.

Praising Nayanthara, Yash called her the "Lady Superstar" and said she was a perfect fit for the role.

"It takes a lot of grace to choose a film like this and do what she has done. She indeed is Lady Superstar. I know what market she has and how much fans love her," he said.

Yash also hinted that Nayanthara plays his sister in Toxic. Talking about her look and character, he said, "She looks badass in Toxic! She looks like the most badass sister anyone can have! She nailed the part."

Nayanthara also spoke about why she was initially unsure about joining the film. She said she was hesitant because Toxic has a large cast, while she usually prefers being careful about films with many actors.

"When Geetu Mohandas called me for the film, I wasn't so sure because there are a lot of actors in the film, and I'm usually a little careful or maybe a little apprehensive about choosing a film where there are a lot of actors," she said.

"I said, 'No, I don't think I want to do the film.' She asked me so many questions. I then said, 'Okay, it's fine, just come and narrate it to me,'" Nayanthara said. However, after Geetu Mohandas narrated the story to her, Nayanthara decided to come on board.

Nayanthara also praised Yash's dedication to the film and called him "Rocky Bhai." She said she had never seen an actor work as hard as Yash.

"Beyond that, let me tell you, I have never ever seen a more hardworking actor than Yash. Every single day on set, I'm just amazed at the way he works," she said. Nayanthara added that Yash had spent 4.5 years of his life working on Toxic, sacrificing time with his family and children as well as his personal life.

In Toxic, Nayanthara plays Ganga, a feared gangster. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to release on August 26.

