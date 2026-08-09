'Making A Film Is Like Going To War Against The Whole World': Yash On Rumours Of <i>Toxic</i> Being Shelved

The trailer of Yash's much-awaited action-drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was launched at a grand event in Bengaluru on August 8. The star-studded event was attended by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani.

At the trailer launch, Rocking Star Yash addressed several rumours that had surrounded Toxic during its production. The actor particularly spoke about repeated reports claiming that the film had been halted or shelved.

Yash said that such reports have become increasingly common whenever a big-budget film goes into production. He questioned the source of such stories and pointed out the challenges involved in making a film with a large cast and crew.

"Nowadays, I see this a lot. Every time a big film starts, there'll be news of it being shelved on the 10th day or 20th day! I don't know from where they write these stories. It's not easy for producers or actors or directors. First of all, making a film is like going to war against the whole world!" Yash said.

The actor went on to explain that filmmaking involves several uncertainties, including actors' availability and schedules.

"After all, you don't know what the mood of the actor would be that day or whether they would have sufficient dates. There'll be so many issues," he added.

Yash also praised Toxic producer Venkat K Narayana for standing by the film despite the speculation surrounding its production. He revealed that the team had shot for 200 days and had worked on two versions of the film with its ensemble cast.

"Yet, my partner and producer has never questioned us. We have shot for 200 days. We started on August 8 two years ago. We have shot two versions with all these talented and lovely actors. They have given their time and everything. They were so dedicated," Yash said.

Addressing the rumours once again, the actor added, "So all the rumours used to surface. This man stood like a rock. You can see that every money we have spent can be seen on screen."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is one of Yash's most anticipated films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26.