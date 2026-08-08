<i>Toxic</i> Trailer: Yash's 'Fairytale For Grown - Ups' Is As Chaotic And Dark As It Gets

The wait is finally over. Geetu Mohandas's gangster drama Toxic finally had its much-awaited trailer launch today.

There are high-end stylised action sequences, dark romance and characters who get 'chaotic' by the minute in this dark world.

Key characters - Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca - all come across as unpredictable and unhinged.

There are constant flashbacks of a child, followed by Yash, who has dual roles in the film as Raya and Rumi, also known as Ticket. This is a world of ruthless crime, and some of the stills from the trailer are as gory as it gets. It is a tale of power, romance and betrayal, and the trailer puts that across befittingly.

Not much is given away by the trailer, but it establishes Raya's complex relationships with the 'Ladies' of this fairytale for grown-ups.

Toxic has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.

About Toxic

The first look of Toxic came out on Jan 8 for Yash's birthday. The action-packed clip opened with the actor in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car, before cutting to him gunning down several men at a cemetery.

The teaser drew strong reactions online, with some viewers calling it "indecent." Complaints also came in from a Christian body and a state women's commission, along with an FIR against the makers. However, several filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma, came out in defence of the first-look video.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, the film will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Yash Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set to release in theatres on August 26.