Company Can't Hire New Workers After Ex-Employees Leave Negative Reviews Online: 'This Is Karma'

A company has been unable to recruit fresh hires after negative reviews left online by former employees led to a number of candidates abandoning the interview process midway. In a now-viral social media post titled, 'Drama at office because employees dropped bad reviews,' a professional revealed the tale of an ex-colleague's office where more than 10 applicants had backed out at the last moment in the past month alone.

As per the colleague, it had become a pattern with the HR team, which routinely gathered the applicants, only to see them walk out just before the joining date.

"HRs sourced some candidates, and at the very last moment most of the candidates are backing out, especially on the day of joining. This has become a pattern. HR manager and director were furious; everybody was shouting at everybody because it is frustrating at all levels to do a lot of documentation/prepartion and everything goes down the drain when candidates don't join cause you have to start from scratch again," the user wrote.

With pressure increasing, the HRs called some of the candidates back to question them about the reason. The majority of applicants detailed that the company had bad reviews on different recruitment websites and some of the previous employees had not provided nice feedback.

"Main reason? One of the egoistic, sh***y managers was quite toxic to their employees, and some of the employees left because of him and then left a review," they highlighted.

With no new hires around, the projects were now getting delayed, and the manager in question and his team were completely overworked.

"Now in the meeting, the HR manager was explaining how candidates are leaving bad reviews, which is impacting the quality of hiring and recalling and reading employees' complaint emails, which they left behind before leaving, asking for help."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Pure Karma'

As the post gained traction, social media users pointed out that most corporates have similar issues and companies should start questioning their managers to avoid such a situation.

"HR manager knows what to do. He has to push to get the errant manager censured. That is the root cause of all issues," said one user while another added: "First time seeing online reviews being actually used somewhere."

A third commented: "Times are changing. Companies need to change. HR or the company shouldn't justify or take things lightly - they need to ensure managers behave properly and not like bosses."

A fourth said: "This is pure karma in 4k resolution and I am living for it. The company had all these employees begging for help, sending complaint emails, and hr just filed them straight into the trash while that ego manager kept being toxic for free. Now those same ignored employees are out here dropping honest reviews on Glassdoor and LinkedIn, and suddenly the company is acting shocked."