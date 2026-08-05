Emraan Hashmi's <i>Awarapan 2</i> Gets UA 16+ Certificate After 9 Edits By Censor Board

Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited Awarapan 2 has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The upcoming film has been given a UA 16+ certificate after a few modifications, making it suitable for viewers aged 16 and above with parental guidance.

According to the censor certificate dated August 5, 2026, the film has a final runtime of 140 minutes and 20 seconds (2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds). The certificate also confirms that the film is presented in Hindi with English subtitles.

As per the CBFC's list of modifications, the makers were asked to add disclaimers related to drug use and child trafficking.

The film's Hindi title was also included, while anti-drug messages were superimposed at multiple points in the film. An anti-smoking static message has also been added.

The Board further directed the makers to replace obscene words in both the audio and subtitles. Some scenes featuring violence were toned down, including a sequence where the intensity of violence was reduced by 50 per cent.

A few scenes depicting extreme violence were shortened, while a scene showing drug snorting was also edited. Additionally, the end credits were adjusted to match the film's music.

Overall, the CBFC ordered 4 minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacements, bringing the film's final approved runtime to 140 minutes and 20 seconds.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2026.