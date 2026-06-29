<i>Awarapan 2</i> Teaser: Emraan Hashmi AKA Shivam Is Back With Old Pain And New Promise

The official teaser of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the first film's 19th anniversary. Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan by Mohit Suri. The teaser introduces Shivam — aka Emraan — to the audience once more, who says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera (I have an old connection with pain)."

Breaking down the teaser

In the teaser, Emraan Hashmi is seen paying homage at the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, a character played by Shriya Saran in Awarapan.

Set in dark tones and silhouettes, Emraan Hashmi narrates his story, reviving the old nostalgia. "Kuch logon ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti; unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai (Some people's stories don't end with their consent; they are written for others)," says Hashmi. These lines suggest Hashmi is back to settle a score and carry the drama with emotional depth.

In the new instalment, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles. They are introduced in the teaser as well.

Fighting goons, Hashmi declares that this time he will either perish or lose his awarapan (craziness).

In the background, a reprised version of Toh Phir Aao plays throughout. The song captures the mood of the film and connects the past with the present.

Sharing the trailer, Vishesh Films wrote, "The 19-year wait ends NOW. Shivam is back. You kept his story alive. Now, he returns to take it ahead."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan (2007) featured Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Released on June 29, 2007, the movie didn't receive much appreciation at the time; however, it later went on to gain cult status. The soundtrack of the film is still considered one of the best.

Produced by Vishesh Films and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.