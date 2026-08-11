'Fake News': Emraan Hashmi Denies Playing Mehmood In RD Burman Biopic

Yesterday social media was abuzz with the reports of Emraan Hashmi set to play Mehmood in an RD Burman biopic.

According to the report, Baby director Neeraj Pandey will helm the project, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

While fans were overjoyed to see Emraan Hashmi take on the role of a lifetime, the excitement was rather short lived.

The same day Emraan Hashmi took to his official X page to shut down rumours of him playing iconic actor-producer Mehmood in a film inspired by music composer RD Burman's life.

"Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

According to the report, Akshay Kumar is attached to the project in which he will play the role of superstar Rajesh Khanna, his real-life father-in-law.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in Awarapan 2, which is slated to be released in theatres on Friday. The much-awaited sequel of the 2007 musical thriller Awarapan is set to lock horns with Sunny Deol's Partition drama Batwara 1947.

With Awarapan 2, OG fans are hoping for the return of the original film's emotional storyline and unforgettable music.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, and Puran Gabbi.

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