<i>Awarapan 2</i> Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Returns From The Shadows To Settle An Old Debt With Death

The wait is over. The trailer for Awarapan 2 has finally been released. The film serves as a sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, which earned a loyal fan following over the years for its emotional storyline, memorable music, and Emraan Hashmi's performance as Shivam Pandit. Nearly two decades later, the character is set to return for another dark and action-packed chapter.

The trailer opens with a dramatic shot in the rain. Shabana Azmi's character, standing under an umbrella, admires Shivam's appearance and questions his fascination with death.

She says, "Kitni haseen shakal hai. Maut se milne ka shauq hai?"

("What a handsome face. Do you have a desire to meet death?")

Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) responds that he shares a long-standing connection with death and still has a debt to repay.

He says, "Maut? Mera usse ek purana rishta hai, ek karz hai, jo chukana hai."

("Death? I have an old relationship with it, a debt that I still need to settle.")

The iconic track Tera Mera Rishta plays in the background as the trailer unfolds with a series of intense action sequences. Viewers get glimpses of gunfights, hand-to-hand combat in clubs and neon-lit alleys, high-speed car chases, and Shivam navigating several dangerous situations, including being held captive by the police and firing a rocket launcher.

The trailer culminates with Shivam issuing a chilling warning, "Ek-ek karke maroge ya sab saath mein?"

("Will you die one by one, or all at once?")

The film's title, Awarapan 2, then flashes across the screen.

At the end of Awarapan (2007), Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) lay mortally wounded after sacrificing everything to free Reema (Mrinalini Sharma) from a human trafficking ring. In his final moments, he found spiritual redemption as he envisioned his lost love, Aliyah (Shriya Saran), smiling down on him.

Awarapan 2 reimagines that iconic ending with a major twist: Shivam did not die that night. Instead, he survived his injuries and disappeared into the shadows, carrying the burden of his past and debts yet to be repaid.

Years later, his troubled history catches up with him. Now older, more ruthless, and weighed down by guilt, Shivam is pulled back into the criminal underworld. The trailer seamlessly connects the two films by revisiting the emotional core of the original. His haunting dialogue about having an old debt to settle with death, combined with the return of Tera Mera Rishta, signals the comeback of a wandering soul who has risen from the ashes for one final battle of redemption.

The film is set to hit theatres on August 14 and will face a box-office clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.



Also Read: Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Gets UA 16+ Certificate After 9 Edits By Censor Board