Salman Khan Pays Tribute To <i>Baaghi</i> Co-Star Pradeep Rawat: 'Shared Many Good Moments With You'

Salman Khan paid a tribute to his Baaghi: A Rebel for Love co-star Pradeep Rawat following the veteran actor's death.

On Wednesday, Salman shared a still from the film on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace."

Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74 while undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

Pradeep Rawat was a familiar face in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, with a career that spanned more than three decades.

He was widely recognised for playing the ruthless antagonist in the Tamil film Ghajini (2005). His performance was so well received that he was brought back to play the same role opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi remake.

He had also worked with Aamir Khan earlier in Lagaan (2001).

Many viewers first came to know Rawat through BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, in which he played Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya.

Although he had made his film debut with Meri Jung in 1985, it was his role in Mahabharat that brought him widespread recognition.

A major milestone in his career came with SS Rajamouli's Sye (2004), which marked his Telugu debut.