When Shah Rukh Khan Offered Rs 5,000 For A Film Title And Ranbir Kapoor Came To The Rescue

Jab Harry Met Sejal created huge excitement when it was announced, as fans were eager to see Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali work together for the first time. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, its unique promotional campaign kept people excited.

At the time, the makers found it difficult to decide the right name, so SRK invited his friends and colleagues from the film industry to share their ideas. He even announced a Rs 5000 reward for the person who suggested the best title.

Many names were discussed, but none of them felt perfect. The search finally ended when Ranbir Kapoor suggested the title Jab Harry Met Sejal, which the team liked immediately.

During the time, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “I don't want to say it, but Ranbir suggested it so we have to give him Rs 5,000 for the same. He called me the day the film was launched and said, ‘Shah Rukh bhai, the film should be called, Jab Harry Met Sejal'.”

“I really liked it, but Imtiaz said it'll remind people of his old film (Jab We Met). Then, when the title song comes on, the title's meaning also comes along. So, after thinking a lot, at least internally, we all started calling it JHMS.”

SRK explained that after Ranbir Kapoor suggested When Harry Met Sejal, Karan Johar recommended changing it to Jab Harry Met Sejal, as it suited Imtiaz Ali's style.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir Kapoor revealed during the launch of a song from Jagga Jasoos that he was the one who suggested the title Jab Harry Met Sejal to Shah Rukh Khan. Later, when the two met at one of Imtiaz Ali's parties, Khan remembered his promise to reward the person whose title was chosen.

Ranbir said Shah Rukh did not just give him the promised amount, but surprised him with an extra Rs 1000 as a bonus. Ranbir thanked the actor for keeping his word and jokingly said that his long pending payment was finally cleared.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Harry Met Sejal featured Anushka Sharma in the lead role.