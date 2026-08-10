'Still Relevant': Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 25 Years Of <i>Dil Chahta Hai</i> With Special Post

As Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years, Farhan Akhtar looks back on the film that marked his directorial debut and remains one of Hindi cinema's most memorable coming-of-age films.

Farhan shared a special poster of the film on Instagram on Monday morning. Looking back at the journey, he thanked the audience for continuing to connect with the film all these years later.

“Can't believe it's been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don't look like they've aged a day!!!! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug.”

Last year, there was a major Dil Chahta Hai reunion moment at Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday celebration. The film's memories came alive again when Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar came together to sing its title track with Shankar Mahadevan.

A video from the star-studded event showed the trio taking the stage for a performance of Dil Chahta Hai. Click here to read the full story.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai brought together Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three close friends at different points in their lives. Farhan wrote and directed the film, which also featured Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

The story followed Akash, Sameer and Sid as they dealt with friendship, relationships and the changes that came with growing up. While their lives moved in different directions, their friendship remained at the centre of the film.

The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.