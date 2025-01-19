<i>Dil Chahta Hai</i> Reunion: Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan And Farhan Akhtar Light Up Javed Akhtar's Birthday

Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday celebration was truly a star-studded affair. From Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, many stars attended the happy event

A viral video from the celebration shows Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan coming together to sing the title track from Dil Chahta Hai. Fun fact: the song was originally sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Dil Chahta Hai, directed by Farhan Akhtar, featured Aamir Khan in the role of Akash Malhotra.

In the clip, the trio took to the stage and surprised everyone with a musical performance.

Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party ????❤ pic.twitter.com/eZBaDbQ6iP — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 18, 2025

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai features Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Dil Chahta Hai focuses on a significant transition period in the lives of three college-graduate friends (Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna). The project was backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Coming back to Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday celebration, actress Urmila Matondkar gave fans a peek into the party by sharing pictures on Instagram. The first frame showed Urmila presenting a plant to Javed Akhtar. The photos also captured her posing with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The carousel also featured a moment where Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Shabana Azmi came together to sing the "Happy Birthday" song for Javed Akhtar.

"An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration and great camaraderie because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..'Jaadu' in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly Javed Akhtar. Thank you dearest Shabana Azmi for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life,” read Urmila Matondkar's caption.

Javed Akhtar is known for his work in movies like Sholay, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar and Don.