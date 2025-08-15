Weekend Binge: Celebrate Independence Day With These 10 Hindi Patriotic Films

Happy Independence Day, everyone. It's time to celebrate the day with much pomp and fervour. And, there is also something special about curling up at home and soaking in stories of courage, sacrifice and resilience on screen. So grab your snacks, get comfortable, and let the tricolour spirit take over your watchlist.

Here is a list of films that will pair perfectly with your Independence Day mood:

1. Mangal Pandey: The Rising – Prime Video

The Ketan Mehta directorial has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Aamir Khan with long hair, moustache and all the swagger set the stage for the powerful film. The track Mangal Mangal sticks in your head.

2. URI: The Surgical Strike – Zee5

Vicky Kaushal's “How's the josh?” pretty much took over WhatsApp forwards for months. Based on the 2016 surgical strikes, the project makes military ops look super slick. The night-vision raid sequence is pure adrenaline. And yes, the BGM will live rent-free in your head.

3. Raazi – Apple TV

In the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, a young Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 war. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat.

4. Shershaah – Prime Video

War film meets love story – Shershaah has both. Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra shines in the action, while Kiara Advani keeps the emotional beats strong.

5. The Legend of Bhagat Singh – Prime Video

The film packs in classics like Mera Rang De Basanti Chola and Pagdi Sambhal Jatta. And that courtroom scene where Ajay Devgn's Bhagat Singh takes on the British? Easily a rewatch-worthy moment.

6. Sam Bahadur – Zee5

The film narrates the story of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The Indo-Pak war scenes are sharp, but it's the witty comebacks and one-liners that steal the show.

7. Border – Prime Video

Every '90s kid has a soft spot for JP Dutta's war classic. With Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff leading the charge, it is all about star power. Almost 30 years later, the sequel is finally on the cards.

8. Swades – Netflix

SRK plays a NASA scientist who rediscovers home. The film's charm is in the little moments – train rides, village meetings and a certain glass of water that says more than a monologue could.

9. Tirangaa – Prime Video

A full-on '90s masala patriotism package – Raj Kumar's legendary baritone meets Nana Patekar's street-smart swagger. When a madman threatens India with nuclear missiles, the unlikely duo joins forces to stop him. Think big explosions, bigger dialogues and pure old-school swagger.

10. Lakshya – Netflix

Hrithik Roshan starts as a clueless college kid and ends up climbing icy cliffs in army gear. Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Boman Irani also play key roles in the movie directed by Farhan Akhtar.