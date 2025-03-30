<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan's Film Mints Rs 30 Crore, Lags Behind Vicky Kaushal's <i>Chhaava</i>

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar is poised for a strong start at the box office. Early estimates indicate that the film could rake in approximately Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore. However, this figure falls slightly short of the Rs 31 crore opening achieved by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

ICYDK, just hours before its official release, the movie was leaked online.

Reports suggest that an HD print surfaced on various websites, sparking concerns among the makers.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta strongly condemned the leak, calling it a producer's worst nightmare. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film is being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar', slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night, but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!"

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar is an action-thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.