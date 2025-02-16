Why Kiara Advani Initially Thought Sidharth Malhotra Was Just A 'Good-Looking Boy'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love blossomed on the sets of Shershaah, the film had released in theatres on August 12, 2021.

The lovebirds got married on February 7, 2023. They had mostly kept their relationship under wraps till their marriage. It was known that they were seeing each other, as they were spotted multiple times at events, and jetting off to holidays.

In an old interview with Filmfare, in 2022, that has again surfaced online, Kiara had revealed that she initially thought Sidharth Malhotra was just a 'pretty face.'

She said, "As an actor, I liked his work in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Kapoor And Sons (2016), and a couple of his other films. But after working with him I realised that there is a side of him which he doesn't show to a lot of people or even if he does, I think that is yet to be explored by people who have not worked with him. He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting, and chilling. He's fun on the set but he constantly likes to have an acting coach with him. I thought he was just a pretty face before."

As for Sidharth, the actor liked Kiara's non-filmy vibe. It was indeed very refreshing to him.

Malhotra shared, "I find that refreshing. Maybe because I don't come from this background myself. I come from a working-class, middle-class Punjabi household in Delhi. So, I find that refreshing and endearing at the same time. This is where we bonded—our attitude towards our work is quite similar. If you meet us travelling the world, people won't be able to guess what our job is."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the 2024 film Yodha. Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan, earlier this year.