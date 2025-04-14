<I>Daayra</i>: Kareena Kapoor Collaborates With Prithviraj Sukumaran For Meghna Gulzar's Next. See Announcement Post

Attention Kareena Kapoor fans! The actress has joined hands with ace director Meghna Gulzar for a new film titled Daayra. The project also features Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

On Monday (April 14), Kareena Kapoor confirmed being a part of Daayra by posting a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first frame captures the actress engaged in a deep discussion with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Next, Kareena Kapoor poses beamingly for the lens. Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran match her energy, flashing joyous smiles.

Kareena Kapoor, in her caption, gave a shoutout to the “dream team”. She wrote, “I have always said that I am a director's actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, Meghna Gulzar and alongside the magnificent Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, Daayra. Let's do this.”

Reacting to the announcement, Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, commented, “Finally (red heart emoji).” Actress Amruta Khanvilkar dropped clapping hand emojis and wrote, “wow.”

Meghna Gulzar also uploaded the same set of pictures on Instagram. Her side note read, “When the lines of Law and Justice cross. Thrilled to embark on DAAYRA with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A much-anticipated journey with Junglee Pictures and my co-writers Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal.”

Meghna Gulzar's last directorial was the 2023 war action film Sam Bahadur, led by Vicky Kaushal. She is also credited for movies like Raazi (2018) and Chhapaak (2020).

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. The action comedy hit the big screens in November last year. The movie marked the third installment in the popular Singham franchise and the fifth part in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff played key roles.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran took the director's chair for the pan-Indian film L2: Empuraan. Headlined by Mohanlal, the movie, also featuring Prithviraj, premiered on March 27.