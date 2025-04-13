Kareena Kapoor Dances To <i>Chammak Challo</i> In Dubai. The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Are you even a Kareena Kapoor fan if you don't vibe to her iconic track Chammak Challo? The upbeat number from the 2011 film Ra.One is still one of Bollywood's best party anthems.

And guess what? Bebo just gave us all a dose of nostalgia by grooving to Chammak Challo once again. While attending a jewellery brand event in Dubai, Kareena danced her heart out to the superhit track. Dressed in a dreamy pastel ethnic outfit, she looked as stunning as ever.

Naturally, the video of her performance spread like wildfire across social media. A fan page shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “So Kareena just saved my day by dancing Chammak Challo.”

Check it out:

so kareena just saved my day by dancing chammak challo ???? pic.twitter.com/wlDpYWsfOF — letícia (@itsmeletii) April 12, 2025

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse into her day at work with a fun Instagram update. The post also featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan

In the first picture, Kareena was seen rocking a police officer's look. She was dressed in a maroon shirt, black trousers, matching shoes and a cop-style belt as she posed casually on a couch.

The next two pictures featured Saif Ali Khan in action. In one, he was spotted horse riding in a crisp white shirt, blue jeans and black sunglasses. The final snap zoomed in for a close-up of Saif on horseback, channelling some serious Nawab vibes.

"Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks...Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see," read the side note.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Singham Again, which hit theatres in November last year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action-packed entertainer featured a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Buzz is strong that Kareena Kapoor might share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Daayra. However, there has been no official word on this yet.