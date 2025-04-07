Kareena Kapoor Hosts Sunday Lunch For Soha-Kunal, Neha-Angad. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor spent a fun-filled and food-filled Sunday with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, friends Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. Kareena Kapoor hosted a lunch for her friends and family members at her place. Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia shared pictures from the get-together.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a pink top. She is seen sporting a no-makeup look. Neha Dhupia is seen dressed in her casual best.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan shared a joint post from their "Sunday Reset." The carousel album also features pictures of Soha Ali Khan playing chess with her daughter. Kunal Kemmu can be seen engaged in a key-board playing session with daughter Inaaya.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about putting on 25 Kg weight after Jeh's birth. At the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor shared, "I'm someone who has actually lived by the rule 'Main apni favourite hun (I'm my favourite person)'. That's the only way every woman should live their life because self belief is everything. However you think or feel, you have to constantly keep telling yourself that. If you reassure yourself everyday, it just becomes easy to believe and then others start believing it. Not that it matters what others think, at least I have always lived like that."

"After Jeh's birth, there was a moment when I felt 'Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again'. But, it was just for a flash of a second, I felt that I was still looking fab. I had gained 25 kgs, not to mention," added the actor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film The Buckingham Murders.