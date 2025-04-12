Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Verdict On Husband Saif Ali Khan: "He Is Guilty... Of Good Looks"

Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a fun update from her day at work - and managed to include husband Saif Ali Khan in the narrative too.

In the post, Kareena, dressed as a police officer in a maroon shirt, black trousers, matching shoes and a cop belt, is seen posing on a couch. The next two pictures feature Saif - first seen horse riding in a white shirt, blue jeans and black sunglasses, and then in a close-up on horseback.

"Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks...Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see," Kareena wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted horse riding in Mandawa, Jaipur, following his recovery from a stabbing incident earlier this year. A video doing the rounds on the Internet shows the actor taking a few rounds on horseback before getting off and patting the horse gently.

A source told IANS that Saif is currently filming a project near Mandawa and used some downtime from the shoot to ride horses.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which released in November last year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Reports suggest that she might next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.