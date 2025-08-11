Indian Man Reveals Why He Prefers Living In Canada: 'If You're Doing...'

An Indian man living in Canada has gone viral after he shared a video, stating why he prefers living in the North American country. In an Instagram video titled “Why I love living in this country", the user listed the reasons they were not ready to leave Canada.

“Things I absolutely love about living in Canada, and these are the main reasons I'm still not ready to leave," the OP stated at the beginning of the video, adding that they had been living in Canada for three years.

"In Canada, every province has its own minimum wage. No matter what job you do, you are guaranteed to earn at least that amount. And trust me, if you're talented and have solid experience in a good field, you can end up earning a great deal here.”

Expounding on the list of reasons, the user said Canada was one of the most beautiful countries in the world and that the government did a lot for its residents.

“Every day, every week, every month, there is always something happening, whether it is snowing heavily, scorching hot, or anything in between. This country never stops. If you're doing well and earning well, you will experience the best days of your life here.”

Watch the viral post here:

Debate rages

As of the last update, the video had garnered close to three lakh views as social media users debated the list of reasons. While some agreed with his assessment, the others said there were better options out there.

"At least something positive on my feed for Canada," said one user while another added: "Many countries give much better pay, more beautiful in terms of weather too, cultural events now almost in all countries n much better than in Canada."

A third commented: "Brother explore India as well. Our culture is the best."

India-Canada relations took a tumble under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, with the liberal leader influenced by the Khalistan lobby. However, ever since Prime Minister Mark Carney took charge, the diplomatic ties appear to have gotten better.