<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Earns Rs 35 Lakh

L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal's latest offering, arrived on the big screens on March 27. The film, which is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, has been showing signs of a dip.

On Day 16 (April 11), L2: Empuraan minted ₹ 35 lakhs at the ticket window, as per a report by the Times of India. Keeping the third Friday collections in mind, the film's total box office earnings now stand at ₹262.72 crores.

The action thriller has achieved a net collection of ₹103.28 crore across India. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version contributed a substantial ₹94.14 crore to this total, added the report.

L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is backed by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions.

Mohanlal plays the character of Khureshi Ab'raam in the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen as Zayed Masood. Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn and Suraj Venjaramoodu feature in crucial roles.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated for the third time in L2: Empuraan. The duo has previously worked together in Lucifer and Bro Daddy (2022).

Ahead of L2: Empuraan's release, Mohanlal shared his perspective on Malayalam cinema going through a financial crisis. When asked about the poor box office performance of some of the movies, the film veteran had a befitting reply.

He said, “There are no written rules that every film should be a hit. I'm not ridiculing anyone. Someone makes a film for 2 crores and if it's collecting 35 lakhs, then what can we do? See, we spend a lot of money on films. This is filmmaking. So people should understand whether to start a film or if they've to sit and work on their budget, and how they will recapture the money. This is a process. So, the film industry will not always be profitable. It's a vicious circle.” Read his full interview here.

Up next, Mohanlal will be seen in Drishyam 3.