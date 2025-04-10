<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Mohanlal's Film Hits A Rough Patch

L2 Empuraan, the action thriller featuring Mohanlal, is losing its momentum at the box office. After a relatively strong opening, the film has been recording single-digit earnings over the last few days.

L2 Empuraan recorded its lowest earnings so far – Rs 1.15 crore – on Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 13.77% Malayalam Occupancy on April 9. Currently, the total domestic box office collection of L2 Empuraan stands at Rs 102.35 crore, the report added.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam and Prithviraj as Zayed Masood. The cast also includes Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

The film marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran, following Lucifer (2019) and Bro Daddy (2022). In an interview with PTI, the actor talked about their long-standing partnership and heaped praise on Prithviraj for his skills as a director.

Mohanlal said, “He (Prithviraj) is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film.”

He added, “This film demands action. I have done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in them. It is a trilogy and we have one more chapter to come. We have not shot for it. It will take some time."

L2: Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions. It is a sequel to the 2019 film, Lucifer.