Prithviraj Sukumaran On The Mohanlal-Led Film: "<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Has A Lot Of Chaos Within Its Narrative"

L2: Empuraan is a Malayalam film, which is a sequel to the first part titled Lucifer. The film has megastar Mohanlal in the lead, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is also the director of the film revealed that in continuation with the grandeur of Lucifer, L2: Empuraan also features an extensive narrative with multiple characters, diverse backdrops, and a noticeable chaos within its structure.

As the story keeps interchanging between timelines, the director reveals why he needed to have a coherent visual communication.

Prithviraj shares, "With so many events unfolding back to back, it's easy for the audience to lose focus. L2: Empuraan is a fast-paced film that shifts rapidly between timelines, locations, and different parts of the world, often depicting simultaneous events across multiple timelines. Because of this, I had to be constantly aware of where the narrative was headed and ensure that the pacing remained consistent throughout."

The director further elaborated that Indian films, excluding Malayalam films, have always struggled with the portrayal of Western settings, despite unlimited budgets.

Prithviraj added, "For L2: Empuraan, I was very particular about ensuring that, no matter how brief the screen time, every element of such a world needed to feel real and believable. I insisted on authenticity, and I believe we managed to achieve that. I'm exceptionally proud of how my team meticulously scouted locations, obtained permissions, and ultimately travelled across the world to film these sequences the way we envisioned them."

L2: Empuraan is slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2025.