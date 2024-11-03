Kiran Rao On What She Hates The Most About Aamir Khan: "He Takes His Time, And With Everything"

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got divorced in 2021, after 16 years of marital bliss. But that hasn't stopped them from collaborating professionally or co-parenting their son Azad. Recently she appeared on Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want, where she divulged what she loves, hates and tolerates about her ex-husband Aamir. Keeping her answers strictly professional, Kiran revealed interesting details about Aamir Khan as a collaborator.

Speaking of what she hates about Aamir, Kiran said, "Kiran then answered what she hates about Aamir, and said that he sometimes takes a long time to arrive at a decision. "Hate is his lack of... he takes his time, and with everything. He needs things to arrive at a place when he can take his decision in the right way and that can be really frustrating because he has 20 things obviously that he's doing, and you will factor in the top 3 or 4 but you are waiting on his time."

But she also revealed the thing she loves about him the most, describing him as a "100 percent guy." She said, "Once he likes something, he is entirely behind it. He is a 100 percent guy. If he doesn't like it, he is really honest, but if he likes something, he will really do his best for it. He is literally one of the best people you can work with as a creative person.

What she "barely tolerates" about Aamir, though, is his long lectures. "I would like to say... he can go off and lecture. Like, he will give certain lamba lectures about things sometimes and those, I don't like. I mean, it's not quite mansplaining, but coming close," she concluded.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met in 2001 on the set of the blockbuster movie Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. The two grew closer and eventually got married in December 2005.