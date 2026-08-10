AR Rahman's Son Ameen Escapes With Minor Injuries After Car Crash In Chennai

AR Rahman's son Ameen Rahman was involved in a car accident near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, Chennai, in the early hours of Monday. Ameen, also a singer, was travelling with a friend when their car rammed a cab near the Olympia Tech Park signal.

They were immediately taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged as they sustained only minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when Ameen was travelling from Koyambedu towards Chennai, The Times Of India reported. Police said his Porsche collided with a Wagon-R that came onto the main road from a side lane.

Following the crash, Ameen and the other driver were taken to Kauvery Hospital for medical attention. Both were later discharged. The injured occupant of the Wagon-R was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and was also discharged after receiving treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing has taken both vehicles into custody. Police have registered a case and are now examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

More About Ameen Rahman

Ameen Rahman is the son of celebrated composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu. He stepped into playback singing in 2015 with Mani Ratnam's film O Kadhal Kanmani, lending his voice to the track Maula Salli Wasallim.

Since his debut, Ameen has experimented with different sounds and worked across languages and musical styles. He has also shared the stage with his father during AR Rahman's international concert tours, gaining experience performing before audiences around the world.

Most recently, Ameen sang the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri for Ram Charan's latest film Peddi. He also teamed up with singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal for the independent track Bheegi Bheegi, whose music video starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

AR Rahman, meanwhile, remains busy with a packed lineup of upcoming projects. The acclaimed composer is part of the musical team for the two-part mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 & 2. He is also attached to the period drama Batwara 1947.

He's also set to make his acting debut in the Tamil film Moon Walk alongside Prabhudeva.