"It's Just A Silly Little Slang": Guru Randhawa Defends <i>Fine Shyt</i> Lyrics After Backlash

Guru Randhawa has found himself at the centre of online criticism over his latest song Fine Shyt. The track sparked considerable trolling on social media, with many users questioning its title and "cringe" lyrics. The singer has now responded to the backlash and shared his take on the controversy.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Guru wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It's just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam."

Amid the criticism surrounding his song, Guru Randhawa visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and spent some quiet time seeking blessings. While the singer did not refer to the controversy in his post, his message appeared to focus on keeping faith and staying strong in the face of adversity.

Sharing a picture from the holy site, Randhawa wrote a note in Punjabi about the power of Waheguru's blessings. Translated into English, it read, “Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone's hand, they only keep moving forward."

The message suggested that no challenge can overpower someone who has divine support and that with Baba Nanak's guidance, one can continue moving forward regardless of the obstacles.

Released on August 6, Fine Shyt is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video features Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur.

It begins with a disclaimer clarifying that everyone featured in the video is over 18 and that the storyline is purely fictional. The video also includes a tongue-in-cheek warning asking viewers not to recreate its dance moves at work, as doing so could potentially land them in trouble with HR.