"Shah Rukh Khan, Michael Jackson Dance Inside My Body": Ravi Kishan On Being Called A 'Meme Icon'

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of a new wave of internet attention.

From his earlier remark about “money follows my brother” to his rendition of “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray”, snippets of his interviews, public appearances and performances have resurfaced online, turning him into an unlikely meme favourite.

What began with a few viral clips soon snowballed, with social media users revisiting Kishan's older videos and turning several of his memorable moments into memes.

The actor-turned-politician, however, appears to be enjoying the attention.

In a recent conversation with News18, Kishan opened up about his viral moments and explained why he believes almost everything he does seems to catch the internet's attention.

‘I Enjoy This Because This Is Me'

Kishan said he does not see his viral moments as something separate from his personality. According to the actor-politician, his energetic personality comes naturally to him.

He said, “I enjoy this because this is me!”

He went on to describe the many cultural icons who, according to him, influence his personality and energy.

“I'm from Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan to Balraj Sahni to Shah Rukh Khan to Michael Jackson to Elvis Presley… Itni saare log mere sharir mein naachte, gaate rehte hain. Toh main itni fusions deta rehta hoon ki yeh desh aisa deewana hee rehga. I'm the same guy jisne 20 saal pehle bola tha, ‘Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.' (So many people keep dancing and singing inside my body. That's why I keep creating such fusions that this country will always remain crazy. I'm the same guy who said 20 years ago, ‘Life is a wreck, yet there is pride').”

Kishan's comments come at a time when several of his old clips have once again become popular online, introducing his distinctive style and mannerisms to a new wave of social media users.

‘I'm Not Trying Anything'

While his videos may appear theatrical to viewers, Kishan insists that he does not deliberately create moments with the intention of making them go viral.

“I'm not trying anything. I'm not reading anything. I'm not doing extra theatrical or anything, or planning ki iss tarah bolunga (planning that I will say something like this). It's just the moment I come, and something happens to my body, and words nikalte hai (words pour out). Aur kuchh bhi hota hai, whether Parliament mein bhaag raha hoon ya kuchh bhi hai (And whatever else I'm doing, whether I'm running in the Parliament or anything else), it goes viral.”

The actor-politician said his viral moments are therefore spontaneous rather than carefully planned performances.

'When Your Time Comes...'

Kishan also reflected on why he believes audiences have recently started responding positively to almost everything he does.

“Bolte hai na… jab samay aata hai, aapki har andaaz logon ko achi lagne lagti hai (As they say… when your time comes, people start loving every little thing you do). So, it's just the time, blessing shower of God, humare purwajo ka, everyone from the family, people praying. I believe in that.”

For Kishan, the sudden surge in online popularity appears to be less about deliberately chasing social media trends and more about people discovering a side of his personality that has been visible throughout his career.

From Bhojpuri Cinema To Politics

Kishan has had a long career across Indian cinema and television before entering politics. He is currently a BJP MP representing Gorakhpur.

His distinct dialogue delivery and energetic public persona have often made him stand out, both on screen and away from it. His older catchphrases and performances have now found a new audience through social media, where short clips can quickly turn into memes and viral trends.

The actor-politician was most recently seen in director Indra Kumar's film Dhamaal 4, which stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

For now, Kishan seems happy to let the internet have its fun, and, as he puts it, he is simply being himself.