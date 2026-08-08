'I Loved When My Father Hit Me': When Ravi Kishan Opened Up About His Traumatic Childhood

Ravi Kishan is a Bhojpuri star known for his comic timing and unforgettable performances in films like Laapataa Ladies and Maa Behen. He is a Member of the Lok Sabha and is currently viral on social media for various reasons.

While the actor's on-screen presence often leaves audiences stunned, only a few know how much he struggled to reach where he is today. A year ago, the Dhamaal 4 star opened up about his childhood trauma on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Ravi Kishan Recalled His Traumatic Childhood

"I was trying to prove to my father that I was worth loving," he confessed, while adding that he loved his father a lot. Though he is no longer alive, Ravi called him his teacher. When his father used to tell him that he was good for nothing, he wanted to prove that he would achieve something in life.

Ravi Kishan shared that his father was a priest. He was a knowledgeable man with a crest lock and a janeu (white sacred thread) wrapped around his chest, which the actor referred to as his weapons and wealth.

"He was proud of his crest lock and janeu, just like a person is proud of a swanky car or a private jet. When I was a kid, I used to watch him clean his janeu with patience, and I used to wonder about it. But gradually, he became an interesting man to me," the actor recalled.

When he watched one of Amitabh Bachchan's films, he developed the feeling that he wanted to question God. "I used to ask my father what he got after years of prayers and devotion when his clothes were torn and his cycle was broken," he remembered, adding, "He beat me a lot because maybe he was possessive about his God and his devotion. He might have been hurt. He did not understand, and his immediate reaction was hitting me. He used to beat me every day, and I used to enjoy it."

For Ravi Kishan, his father beating him brought him a lot of joy. "I used to love that my father was hitting me. I used to think that was love," he shared during the podcast.

The actor thought that his father never conveyed his emotions through words. They did not share a friendly relationship like he has with his children today. "It wasn't easy. We did not hug. So when he used to hit me, I used to think that this was his way of communicating with me. At least he was in touch with me. That was love for me," the 57-year-old politician said.

Recalling his father, he said that he was a disciplined man who used to say that if a person is born, they must do something in life. They must become someone instead of being a burden on Earth.

"He did not want me to malign his name, and throughout his life, he fought for his name and respect. He would become furious when he got to know that I participated in Ramleela and played the role of Goddess Sita. In those days, a man wearing a saree was unheard of," the actor remembered.

His father wanted him to be a farmer, sell milk, or get a government job. He wanted Ravi Kishan to do anything but dancing.

Recalling an old incident, the actor shared, "One day, he beat me so much that it felt as though my skin would peel off. That day, I ran away, and my mother supported me. She gave me Rs 500. 'Just go. He will kill you today,' she told me."

The actor remembered his father as a fit, strong, and handsome man. Reflecting on the day his father almost beat him to death, he said, "Now it has been years since that incident. If I were asked about it when I was young, maybe my answer would have been different, or I might have been aggressive about it. But now, I have experienced life, it has been years, and I have had time to contemplate it all. Today, I understand him and his reactions better. But it also permanently wounded me."

Ravi Kishan noted that the initial days were hard because he hardly had any money, good clothes, or even enough food to keep his stomach full. All he had was a dream to be a star. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other 90s heroes were climbing the success ladder, and he had faith that his day would also come. It happened 33 years later. He was honoured with an IIFA award and many other accolades, but he tells everyone that every dog has its day.

Once he became a successful Bhojpuri actor, he earned the respect of his father. "I started earning a lot of money. I started giving him flight tickets, the best clothes, a good car, comfortable accommodation, a good house, and a bungalow. One day, he started crying and said, 'Please forgive me. I misunderstood you.' I told him, 'You were right. You are my God, and you taught me so much that I later passed on those lessons to my children in some ways,'" he recalled.

Ravi Kishan, despite having a traumatic past, remembers his father fondly. He shared that in his father's final years, he had a better relationship with him.

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