Watch: Malaika Arora, 52, Powers Through An Intense Strength Workout

Malaika Arora has long been an advocate of strength training and a disciplined fitness routine. At 52, the actress remains one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. Continuing to prove that age is no barrier to staying active, Malaika recently shared a detailed look at her gym training session. She was seen performing high-intensity strength and functional exercises.

The carousel post, shared on celebrity trainer Robin Behl's Instagram handle, showed Malaika doing an oblique side plank. In the next slide, the actress was seen doing shoulder presses, targeting her shoulders, triceps, upper chest and core. She used dumbbells for other exercises, including bicep curls for arm definition and sumo squats for glutes and inner thighs. These exercises target multiple muscle groups while keeping the core engaged.

Malaika Arora was seen pushing a loaded sled across the hall to train her quads, glutes and calf muscles. She performed a lateral band walk, where she placed a mini resistance band above her knees and stepped sideways while maintaining a partial squat position. This exercise is excellent for hip abductors, glutes, quads, and core.

Lastly, the actress was seen doing a medicine ball slam. She came down to a half-kneeling position and raised the ball overhead before slamming it on the ground.

Malika Arora Swears By Chinese Fitness Routine

Earlier, Malaika shared a video of herself performing the Chinese fitness routine that she described as a quick way to boost health and support fat loss. In the clip, the actress was seen lifting her arms and alternatively raising her toes while moving briskly from side to side. The routine involves rhythmic movements commonly associated with improving lymphatic drainage and reducing tension in the body.

According to the post, the exercise targets the stomach and body meridians. The continued practice may also ease digestive issues and help stabilise blood sugar levels.

Malaika Arora's dedication to strength training and workouts continues to be the secret behind her fitness journey.

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