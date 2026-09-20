A Peek Inside Chahatt Khanna's Nature-Inspired Festive Decor: Fresh Foliage, Banana Leaves, And Floral Canopies

The festive spirit came alive at Chahatt Khanna's home as she welcomed Lord Ganesha with devotion and warmth. This Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor opened the doors to her beautifully decorated space, offering a glimpse into the intimate celebrations.

During an interview with the Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about her three-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. From the thoughtfully curated decor to the serene presence of the Ganpati idol, the corner of Chahatt's home reflected the joy and auspiciousness of the occasion.

The decor was designed around a lush, nature-inspired theme, with the Ganpati idol placed at the centre of an elaborate floral setup. The entrance was framed by a dense canopy of white and cream flowers, while the wall behind the idol resembled green foliage. It was decorated with cascading strands of flowers. Additionally, long beige curtains were gathered on either side of the setup, adding a regal touch to the decoration.

A bunch of large fresh banana leaves were positioned around the pandal, while golden fairy lights added a warm ambiance to the entire arrangement. The Ganpati idol sat at the centre on an ornate platform surrounded by marigold garlands, colourful flowers, and offerings. Right beside the idol, a small eco-friendly clay idol made by the actor's daughter was placed.

The actor revealed that this year, her friend Rohan Gandotra chose the Ganpati idol. “Once we saw this Ganpati, we couldn't understand any other Ganpati anymore. And now we found out that it is Dagdusheth Ganpati. Now I've found my perfect Ganpati. So every year you're going to see this Ganpati in my home,” she shared.

Talking about the importance of choosing an eco-friendly idol, Chahatt shared, “Ganpati is no longer just a festival of Maharashtra. People have started celebrating it all over India, okay? And we Maharashtrians used to celebrate it in small spaces, in one room of our homes and all. But now people celebrate it all over India, so imagine what will happen when so many Ganpatis go into the sea. What will happen to marine life? So what we do is, we get an eco-friendly Ganpati, and we create a pond and do the visarjan there itself. We don't go and do it in the sea because it's not good for the environment.”

She further added that no matter how spiritually or ritually they celebrate the festival, they also think about the environment, and that is why they always choose eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

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