Mom-To-Be Mahira Khan Flaunts Baby Bump in Pink Saree, Pakistani Actor's Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently announced her second pregnancy at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. Now, a video of her from an event has gone viral on social media. Pakistani content creator Manahel Asif Shaykh shared the video. In her post, Manahel praised Mahira for the warmth she showed towards her fans, especially women. Mahira was seen wearing a pink saree.

Sharing the post, the creator wrote, "My most beautiful, @mahirahkhan. In a world full of insecure people letting women down with their unwanted opinions about their appearances. This is how you should make them feel."

For the event, Mahira opted for a glossy pink satin saree and a matching blouse. She accessorised the outfit with a statement diamond-and-ruby choker. She also wore matching diamond earrings and bracelets. As for her hair, the Raees actor wore it in a neat bun and kept her make-up soft. Defined eyes, blush and nude-pink lips rounded off her look. Take a look at the video below:

The mom-to-be recently spoke about experiencing pregnancy again after a long gap and told Images Dawn, "It's very different this time and definitely more challenging. The last time I was pregnant, I was 24. I'm 41 now, so I'm literally a different woman ... emotionally, physically, in every possible way."

She added, "At 24, I think I went through pregnancy with a certain innocence. I was excited, my health was great, and perhaps I didn't think too much about everything that could happen. I just went with it."

The announcement also comes nearly three years after Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. This will be Mahira and Salim's first child together. However, it will be Mahira's second child. The actor is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage to Ali Askari.

Also Read: "Physically, It's Been Harder": Pakistani Star Mahira Khan On Her 2nd Pregnancy At 41