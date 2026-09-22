Before Asian Games, R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Opened Up About Life Beyond His Famous Surname

Vedaant Madhavan is in Japan, participating in the Asian Games and representing India. He participated in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay race but failed to make it to the final. The medal-winning swimmer wrote, "Missed the finals by 0.2 seconds and was the best Indian by 0.5. 200m freestyle in a few days."

He will be competing in two more events: the 200m freestyle (September 23) and the 200m backstroke (September 25). Before participating in the Asian Games, which are being held in Tokyo, Japan, the athlete opened up about life beyond his famous surname.

R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Opened Up About Life Beyond His Famous Surname

During an interview with PTI a few days ago, Vedaant Madhavan opened up about being in the spotlight, attracting attention, and life beyond his famous surname. The swimmer said, "If you do good, you are in the spotlight; if you don't, you are not, no matter who you are."

He added that as long as a person has potential and performs well, regardless of the field they are in, they will be in the spotlight. He further said that he never intended to be in the spotlight. His aim was not to grab headlines.

"I want to do good for myself and my country as a swimmer," he added, sharing that he does not pay much heed to whether he is making headlines or not.

Vedaant's Mindset

When you represent your country on an international platform like the Asian Games, mental preparation is just as important as physical training. It is important to believe in yourself and give your 100%, while also not feeling completely defeated if you do not cross the finish line first.

Speaking about his mindset, Vedaant said, "I feel if you want to succeed in life, you have to be kind of egotistical," adding that he keeps telling himself he is going to win before participating in any event.

"If you shoot for the stars, you'll land on the moon. That's the kind of mindset I like to keep," he added.

He also spoke about managing stress. The swimmer said, "There is always a chip on your shoulder, no matter who you are. But we are a country of almost 1 billion people, and everyone is watching."

However, Vedaant noted that he has to deal with an extra share of pressure because he is R Madhavan's son, but he does not give in to it. He added that as an athlete, he has been trained not to let pressure get to him. When he is in the pool, it is just him and the water, and he does not let anything affect him while competing.

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