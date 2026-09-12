'Our Diet Is Holding Us Back': R Madhavan's Son Vedaant On India's Sporting Potential Ahead Of Asian Games 2026

Padma Shri awardee R Madhavan's son, Vedaant, is a competitive swimmer who will be representing India at the Asian Games 2026, alongside two-time Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash. He is preparing for the continental multi-sport event, which will be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

In a recent interview with PTI, the athlete opened up about the pressure he is under, his approach to preparation, and what India can do to produce more athletes despite being genetically gifted.

'We Need To Fix Our Diet': R Madhavan's Son Vedaant

Speaking to the publication, he said, "Indians have a lot of talent. Genetically, we are really gifted, so if we can fix our diet, discipline, and motivation, then we can be some really good and serious athletes. The main thing that is holding us back, I think, is our diet."

R Madhavan's son further noted that Indian bodies store more fat as a result of evolution. Author Krish Ashok explained in one of his videos that this tendency is called the Asian Indian phenotype, or the 'thin-fat' body type. According to him, our bodies evolved after the shift from hunter-gatherer lifestyles to agriculture thousands of years ago. He also explained that the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, a climate phenomenon, made monsoons unpredictable over the past several centuries. As a result, our bodies learned to store visceral fat as a reserve without building significant muscle mass, helping people survive recurrent famines over generations.

"So, if we can start eating more protein and take better care of our diet, then I feel there is a lot more that we can achieve from our genetic pool," Vedaant suggested.

The swimmer also shared that he has been working with a dietitian, which has helped him improve his form and speed as he prepares for the upcoming Asian Games.

Vedaant's Focus Is On Weight Training

Vedaant Madhavan also opened up about his training ahead of the continental multi-sport event. "I have been training differently for the past few months. I am a long-distance specialist, but I'll be swimming the 200m freestyle at the Asian Games, which is outside my comfort zone," he shared.

He also said that for the past few months, he has been focusing on weight training and strength conditioning to improve his form. The athlete added that he has been working on his leg strength, kicks, and ankle flexibility.

Speaking about the mindset required to compete at a global level when billions of eyes are on you and people expect you to win, he said that a person has to be a little egotistical. He added that a sportsperson has to believe that they can win.

"I feel that's the kind of mindset you need to have. If you shoot for the stars, you will land on the moon," he concluded.

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