Inside Mithun Chakraborty's 1.5-Acre Madh Island Bungalow With Cottages, Gym And Film Studio

Mithun Chakraborty had to deal with his fair share of hardships while trying to make a name for himself in the film industry. A few months ago, in an interview, his elder son, Mimoh Chakraborty, spoke about the stories of poverty, hunger, and struggle that continue to inspire him.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Mimoh even recalled a time when Mithun Chakraborty did not have a place to live. Mimoh said, "Dad's stories of struggle still rattle me. He used to tell me that there was a time when he slept in parks at night. Policemen would come and beat him up and drive him away, telling him that sleeping there wasn't allowed and that he had to find somewhere else to spend the night."

Fast forward to today, and the veteran actor owns several properties, including a bungalow on Madh Island, which is spread across nearly 1.5 acres (around 65,000 sq ft).

Recently, actor Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun's younger son, opened the gates to his family's private sanctuary, Mimoh Cottage, which was named after his elder brother. He told Pinkvilla, "My parents bought this house in 1985, a few months after my elder brother Mimoh was born. " The media outlet was given a tour of the bungalow.

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Before stepping inside any of the rooms, the home tour offers a glimpse of an extraordinary piece of personal history parked in the front courtyard: a bright yellow 1976 Volkswagen Beetle.

Namashi said, "When dad came to Mumbai, he didn't have a house to live in. He spent 15 days of his life in this yellow Beetle. This was his first house. Now, it is not in a condition to be driven, yet dad spends a lot of money on its maintenance." Take a look at the video shared by Pinkvilla:

Unlike standard urban residences, Mimoh Cottage isn't a single mega-structure. Instead, the property has several interconnected yet independent cottages surrounded by lush greenery.

Namashi said, "There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space."

The courtyard, which served as a weekend getaway for the family during the late 1980s, also hosted legendary Diwali parties attended by stars such as Dharmendra and Jeetendra. Today, the open area doubles as a peaceful space for walks.

Besides, fitness and guest hospitality are also an important part of Mimo Cottage. Tucked behind tall foliage is a dedicated gym cottage, along with separate guest quarters for visiting friends and colleagues.

One of the cottages has been converted into an office. "All the film-related talks as well as script discussions happen in this office," Namashi said.

The room features an iconic Wall of Fame showcasing milestones from Mithun's illustrious career. Rare archival photographs from his FTII days document his early screen name, Rana Rez, before director Mrinal Sen cast him in Mrigayaa under his official stage name.

Also displayed are his three National Film Awards, his 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognition, and a feature honouring him as India's highest individual taxpayer from 1994 to 1999.

At the centre of the room is a large wooden conference table where iconic Hindi cinema tracks, including Julie Julie, were reportedly first pitched and approved during informal weekend sessions in the late 1980s.

While giving a tour of the property, Namashi revealed that one area has been turned into Myrnd Bungalow, a professional studio that can be rented for film shoots and wedding celebrations.

Revealing what the family usually discusses over dinner, Namashi said, "My father is a great cook. His chicken biryani is the best. And we are all crazy foodies. So we are mostly intensely discussing food and not films."

Another room in the bungalow is reserved for Mithun and his sons, who use the space for script narrations and discussions about film projects.

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