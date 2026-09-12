'<i>Chai Dekhti Bhi Nahin Hoon</i>': Cancer Survivor Dipika Kakar On Severe Nausea And Vomiting From Immunotherapy

In a recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that Dipika Kakar, who is undergoing immunotherapy infusions, has lost a significant amount of weight. He said, "She has lost a lot of weight and looks much like she did in the old days. The treatments, diet, and everything else have contributed to the weight loss."

The actor has been going to the gym and said that she had spent the last 4-5 years undergoing treatment and dealing with weight gain. Since beginning immunotherapy infusions, Dipika has been sharing her diet and wellness routine on YouTube. In another vlog, she opened up about the challenges of immunotherapy and revealed that she has quit tea.

Dipika Kakar Shares Immunotherapy Side Effects

In the vlog, a fan asked Dipika Kakar for tips on quitting tea.

"Abhi to actually nausea itna zada hai, itna zada hai ki mai chai dekh bhi nahin paa rhi hoon. Honestly, jab se mera infusion start hua hai tabse because of nausea and vomiting, chai peena ka na to mann karta hai or na he mai dekhti hoon [Right now, I am suffering from severe nausea, so I can't even look at a cup of tea. Honestly, since I started taking immunotherapy infusions, the nausea and vomiting have made me completely averse to tea]," the actor shared in one of her recent vlogs.

However, she added that before immunotherapy, she followed a strict diet regimen, during which she limited her tea consumption to one cup a week. After that, there was a brief period of about a week or 10 days when she was drinking tea every day.

"And then, I did not like having it. Acha nahin lag rha hai," she said, adding that it's all about willpower.

"You have to tell yourself that you want to be healthier," she advised a fan who had asked her how she gave up the daily habit of drinking tea.

Dipika Kakar's Treatment

After her Stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumor. Shoaib Ibrahim shared that she was cancer-free, but a new cyst was found in scans in February 2026, after which doctors advised immunotherapy treatment along with frequent scans and blood tests.

In previous videos, the actor shared that she has been experiencing several side effects during the treatment. "I experience a lot of nausea. I have mouth ulcers, but at the same time, I feel like eating different and tasty dishes. However, nutrition can't be compromised," she revealed.

She has to undergo an immunotherapy infusion every 20-21 days and, therefore, needs to consume nutritious food and eat at the right time. She also practises walking after every meal.

In yet another vlog, Shoaib shared that Dipika had lost 2 kg in 30 days. Speaking about her journey, she added, "It all happened step by step. I first corrected my diet and started intermittent fasting. Then I introduced walking. Now, the next step is strength training."

Shoaib further noted that Dipika has changed her entire lifestyle.

Also Read | 'Our Diet Is Holding Us Back': R Madhavan's Son Vedaant On India's Sporting Potential Ahead Of Asian Games 2026