"Weakened By Injections": MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Gets Real About Her Breast Cancer Treatment Journey

Pankaj Bhadouria has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer and sharing her journey with her fans on Instagram. In her latest post, the MasterChef winner mentioned that she had been advised chemotherapy, which has already led to hair loss.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Update After Second Chemotherapy Session

Taking to Instagram, the chef shared that August was an eventful month for her. "It started with my second Chemotherapy that hit me really hard. It took a major toll on my health and hair too. Despite all precautions, preventive medicines and care, I was weakened by infections one after the other that took a massive toll on my physical health," she wrote, sharing a health update.

Pankaj Bhadouria also spoke about the side effects of chemotherapy, with one of the most significant being hair loss. "Believe me, nothing prepares you for it when it actually hits you. Losing my tresses was a shocker that took time coming to terms," she said.

The chef said that as the month passed, she had better days that brought her happiness and joy. Friends and loved ones visited her, and she shared pictures of celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Pankaj Bhadouria also revealed that she enjoyed some sweets and dined at a restaurant with her family for the first time in three months.

"It's funny how a word like 'Cancer' changes your entire life and that of your family around you too. But then we are learning to live with it in the best way anyone can, with love, support and hope!" she concluded.

Pankaj Bhadouria's Fight Against Breast Cancer

A few months back, Pankaj Bhadouria revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In her previous post, she revealed that her hair had begun falling out.

"It stopped my breath. I was so proud of my thick, strong hair, and seeing it go like this is turning out to be traumatic. I know I will get it back, even better... but this is where it is hurting the most," she wrote.

On June 24, she revealed that she had undergone surgery for breast cancer, and doctors were hopeful about her recovery within a month. However, post-surgery scans detected a 2 mm invasive mass, for which doctors prescribed 12 chemotherapy sessions along with a year of targeted therapy.

She said she would take things one day at a time. Pankaj Bhadouria has also thanked her fans and well-wishers in previous posts for checking on her and praying for her well-being.

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