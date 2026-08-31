How Rajkummar Rao, 42 Today, Lost 10 Kg In A Month After Gaining 13 Kg For A Role

Rajkummar Rao turned 42 today. He is known for being a perfectionist when it comes to his films. Whether it involves losing or gaining weight, he never shies away from physical transformations for a role.

The actor gained 13 kg for his 2017 web series Bose: Dead/Alive, based on the life of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Soon after the show, Rao lost 10 kg in just a month for Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018. Speaking to Mid-Day in 2017, the actor opened up about his weight-loss journey.

He said, "I always knew I would have to lose the excess weight after the show."

The actor revealed that he had "stopped having breakfast and lunch."

Speaking about the diet he followed, Rajkummar said, "I directly have dinner, which is essentially a meal high in protein. Since I am constantly working, the hunger pangs don't hit me as hard. As far as my workout is concerned, I am doing cardio and strength training for at least three hours every day."

That year's Diwali was particularly challenging for the actor as he continued to stick to his diet. "It's going to be one tough week for me. I have no option but to hold myself back. Being fit has always been my mantra," he said.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Dada, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The film's first look was unveiled on Ganguly's 54th birthday. A shirtless Ganguly waving his India jersey before running onto the field remains one of cricket's most iconic moments.

The film is being produced by filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, with Vikramaditya Motwane directing the project.



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