NDTV Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Reveal Why New Zealand Is More Than Instagram Filters

As actors, one of the biggest perks of the profession is to traverse the world. Different countries, different experiences and truckloads of memories to attest to it.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa went on one such journey as they visited New Zealand recently. Their first day started in the heart of Middle-earth, walking hand-in-hand through the dew-dusted Shire as they witnessed a glorious sunrise on the horizon. That led to a scrumptious breakfast in the Millhouse, located within the Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown.

The lovely couple, in collaboration with New Zealand Tourism, unveiled their upcoming campaign titled #BeyondTheFilter, a five-part mini series.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the lovely couple share their favourite spots, how to make memories while on a trip rather than searching for the perfect Instagrammable moment and some top recommendations out and about in New Zealand.

"It Started From The Stories We Heard From Rajkummar's Parents"

When it comes to New Zealand, its natural beauty is highly spoken of. Ranging from glaciers to majestic mountains, and soaking in the Maori culture, it is a spectacular experience to be had.

Patralekhaa sheds light on why they always wanted to visit New Zealand, "A couple of years back, we were thinking of visiting New Zealand. His (Rajkummar Rao) parents visited, and they had such amazing stories to share. Then we had friends who spoke so highly of how there's so much to do here, the exploring never stops. We have had it on our bucket list since forever. So when the opportunity came, we had to say yes."

How To Live In The Moment, And Not On Instagram

Today, travelling has been reduced to capturing the perfect pictures for social media. In the race of putting up that flawless filtered snap on Instagram, we forget to live in the moment and enjoy the place we have travelled to.

The concept of travelling has been flipped for the Gen-Z culture.

Rajkummar Rao recalls the beauty of New Zealand that blew his mind, as he says, "we weren't tied to our phones".

He elaborates, "You know the advantage this time was that someone else was already capturing it. So I can always go back to those memories by watching it, which made it so much better that I was not on my phone with that lingering thought that I have to capture it to cherish it later. Now, when I see it, it brings such a smile to my face because I am feeling that experience all over again. Because New Zealand is just so beautiful. You can sit anywhere for hours. Whether you have the right company or you're alone. Because in a way, isn't travelling to a place, when not for work, about getting a detox from your daily life and social media?"

"The Maori People Cooked For Us"

While the tourist spots are always of interest when travelling to a new place. The more pertinent topic is always around food, especially when it's a foreign country!

Patralekhaa shares a delightful story of how the Maori people in New Zealand cooked a meal for Rajkummar and her.

Aaron Mclean

She recalls, "The Maori people had cooked a meal for us and it was amazing. It was cooked underground; they dug a hole and put some hot stones in it. They put all the ingredients in and covered them up with a cloth. It was so interesting and something so new. Also, my top recommendation in New Zealand would be to visit this place - The Haka Shop, it's such a wholesome experience of the vibrant Maori culture."

Aaron Mclean

The Haka Shop is situated in Taupo, New Zealand. For anyone seeking to truly experience the country in its most authentic form, this place offers an extravagant cultural experience that features a traditional Maori hangi (earth oven) feast. This is accompanied by a Powhiri (a traditional welcoming ceremony), where one can witness the hangi meal being prepared in the earth oven.

Rajkummar adds, "Food was never a problem there. I'm a vegetarian, Patralekhaa is a non-vegetarian, so sometimes it happens when you visit a few countries, it can be a little problematic for vegetarians. But New Zealand had everything to offer. Also, as Indians, we eventually start missing our dal-chawal, but there are plenty of Indian restaurants too.

Most-Recommended Sightseeing Spots

The couple get excited as they talk about their favourite spots in New Zealand that are unmissable.

The places they pick are mainly in the geothermal areas of the North Island. Some of the geothermal pools present around Rotorua and Taupō also provide therapeutic benefits.

Rajkummar says, "New Zealand is very popular for its numerous hot springs, mostly in the North Island. It attracts as many locals as it does tourists. Then there's sanctuary mountain, a safe haven for native wildlife."

Patralekhaa quips in, "We cannot not recommend the Hobbiton 'Weta Workshop'. It is delightful."

Located near Matamata in New Zealand, it is not a workshop, but a film set built for movie trilogies such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Today, it is a popular tourist destination where visitors can go on guided tours, enjoying the set which also includes the iconic setups such as Hobbit Holes and the Green Dragon Inn. Weta Workshop is a separate identity, where the company has taken the initiative to create as many props and special effects for these films and furthermore offers tours leading to the Wellington location.

What Kind Of Travellers Are Rajkummar And Patralekhaa?

There are always two kinds of travellers in every clan. The one who likes to relax when on a holiday, and then the enthusiastic one who wants to tick off everything from their to-do list.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are both of the same opinion, as they say, "It really depends on where we are. But one thing we love is walking around, so we walk a lot whenever we go to a new city. We try to interact with local people there to get to know the culture and the history of that place, so we have both sides. We can sit and chill for hours in a beautiful cafe. And then you'll see us getting adventurous also."

Shankar Raman

Thus bringing us back to how travel has played a crucial role in Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's lives to spark a connection between them as a couple. Their thoughts and habits synchronise when it comes to their travel itinerary.

New Zealand has just been another opportunity for them, not only to discover the country, but also to put forth the growing trend of the need to travel that is more culturally immersive and creates valuable bonds, which this country has in abundance.