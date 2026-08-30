'When Jaya Bachchan Asked Us To Do Shweta's Wedding, It Was A Big Thing': Sandeep Khosla

In an exclusive interview, celebrity fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, one half of the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, spoke about the Bachchan family and their unique sense of style.

Speaking to NDTV's Mayank Choudhary, Khosla spoke about some of the most memorable moments from his four-decade-long career.

On Designing For Shweta Bachchan's Wedding

Recalling one of the standout moments of his career, Khosla said that being entrusted with Shweta Bachchan's wedding by Jaya Bachchan was particularly special.

He said, "When Jaya asked us to do Shweta's wedding and we were dressing the whole family in our clothes, that was a big thing."

On The Bachchan Family's Iconic Style

When asked about the Bachchan family's fashion sense, considering that each member has a distinct personality and style, Khosla praised Amitabh Bachchan's influence on men's fashion.

He said, "I think Mr Bachchan is the ultimate cool person when it comes to fashion. He's always been a leader. He loves luxury, he wears luxury, and he carries everything so elegantly. He's made the men's shawl so popular and easy to wear for every man in the country. Whatever you give him to wear, he's unafraid to wear it. He's not following trends; he's setting them, and he knows that."

On Jaya Bachchan's Signature White Sarees

Speaking about Jaya Bachchan's style, Khosla highlighted her fondness for white sarees and the trend it inspired.

"Jaya wore that extensively, and she became known as the lady in white. As a result, that whole trend caught on," said the designer.

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