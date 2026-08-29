"I Have Changed": Lisa Ray Reveals How Her Fitness Goals Changed In Her 50s

Lisa Ray recently opened up about how her idea of fitness has changed in her 50s. The actress and model explained why exercise in her 50s is very different from what it was when she was younger. Earlier, working out was generally about looks, body shape and fitting into certain clothes. Now, Lisa's focus is more on staying strong, active and healthy in everyday life.

She wants to be able to carry her own suitcase, climb a hill and dance whenever she feels like it. She also focuses on eating healthy food, getting enough sleep and staying active regularly.

Lisa said consistency has become one of the most important parts of her routine. She has also learned that rest and recovery are important, like exercise. Instead of always trying to work harder, she now pays more attention to what her body needs.

In a video on Instagram, Lisa Ray explained, “Fitness in my 50s looks very, very different. If I had to boil it down to two things, it's this: I used to celebrate pushing my body harder. Now I celebrate listening to it better. And secondly: consistency. Which comes easier when you stop exercising for the body you had and start training for the life you still want.”

“The future me who wants to keep dancing, exploring, travelling, carrying her own bags and, ideally, not breaking a bone. But there's one part of midlife fitness we don't talk about enough: acceptance. Acceptance isn't defeat. I've accepted that my body has changed. My face has changed. I have changed. I'm not at war with any of it. I'm working with this body. Listening to it better. Loving it deeper. And living my PrimeTime out loud.

Lisa Ray faced a health challenge when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer, in 2009 at the age of 37. She later went through another difficult phase when the cancer returned in 2012. Lisa had to undergo further treatment and spent months working towards recovery.

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