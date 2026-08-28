How A 42-Year-Old Mumbai Man Lost Over 20 Kg After Years Of Unhealthy Habits

Losing weight can be difficult, especially when unhealthy habits have been part of your routine for many years. For Mundar Patil, a 42-year-old senior manager at HDFC Bank in Mumbai, a health check-up became the moment that made him rethink his lifestyle.

Before September 2025, Mundar had spent nearly 15 to 20 years following habits that were not good for his health. His weight had reached around 96.5 kg, while his daily diet often included chapatis, rice, sweets, ice cream, burgers, pizzas, shawarma and other outside food.

He also had no fixed meal timings and did very little physical activity or exercise. Mundar had also been taking blood pressure medication prescribed by his doctor for around 13 to 14 years. The check-up made him realise that he could no longer ignore his health. This became the starting point of a change in his daily routine.

Mundar Patil told NDTV, “In September 2025, after encouragement from my family and friends, I underwent a full-body health check-up. The results were a major shock: my HbA1c was 7.4, my lipid profile was significantly abnormal and further cardiac tests, including a 2D Echo and angiography, showed around 60% blockage in one artery. My cardiologist prescribed the required medicines and strongly advised me to make major lifestyle changes.”

“That became my wake-up call. I completely changed my lifestyle, stopped sugar, sweets, maida, junk food and outside food, started following a disciplined diet and began walking every day. I walked 4 km in the morning, 2 km after lunch and 5 km after dinner, and started using the stairs regularly,” he added.

After losing more than 20 kg, Mundar Patil says he feels more energetic, active and confident than he has in many years. His health has also improved, and his doctors have stopped most of his medicines after seeing the progress.

Mundar's food habits are now very different from before. He focuses on protein-rich and nutritious foods such as eggs, chicken, fish, dal, Greek yoghurt or curd, daliya, vegetables, nuts and other healthy foods. He has stopped consuming sugar, junk food, maida and unnecessary food.

For Mundar, the change is not only about losing weight. He feels that he has taken control of his health again and is living a healthier life.

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