'Exhaustion, Weight Gain': Anushka Ranjan Shares Challenges Of Twin Pregnancy

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal welcomed their twin daughters on August 23, 2026. The couple shared the good news on Instagram. The caption read, "Our sunshines are here to brighten our lives. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude."

While right now, Anushka is busy with her mommy duties, she had appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, a couple of weeks before giving birth. She opened up about her IVF journey and shared the difficulties of carrying twins.

Anushka Ranjan Talks About Perils Of A Twin Pregnancy

In one of her Instagram videos, she shared that she had taken around 150 injections, considering she went through Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), egg freezing and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). However, after she got pregnant, she realised that injections were not a big deal.

"Yes, the injection part was very painful. I forgot about it genuinely. It's the exhaustion and how your brain actually stops functioning," she shared.

The actor shared that hearing about brain fog and pregnancy brain is different from actually experiencing it. This was particularly challenging while working in the office and chasing deadlines.

"And the physicality, like the weight, and everything is also really difficult. It feels like it's tough, you can't keep glamorising it," she added.

She further added that people around pregnant women don't allow them to complain. They often say that negative energy impacts the baby. She added that there is only so much positivity that a woman can exude while her body is going through so much.

Anushka shared that she has spoken to new moms who have embraced parenthood in the last couple of years. They have shared that they often feel like their life is over or question their choice to embrace parenthood.

The new mom shared that she was exhausted throughout her pregnancy. She said that she used to cry after "rolling out of bed."

Anushka also shared that her journey was harder because she was carrying twins. Dr Nandita Palshetkar shared that she had given Anushka steroid shots, and at the wedding of her sister Akansha Ranjan, she was "really sick."

"I was carrying a fever, and the next day, before her reception, we ran to a hospital. We had to do a scan," Anushka Shared.

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