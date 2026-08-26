Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: At least 8 people have been dead, and several others are missing, as a sudden, massive flash flood hit Nepal on Wednesday, washing away villages and many project sites in a region bordering Tibet.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.
The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure in the Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement.
The Prime Minister's Office has said that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify efforts for rescue and relief activities in view of the devastating flood.
Here are the Live Updates on Nepal Flash Floods:
Nepal Rescue Operation LIVE: Two Army Helicopters Deployed
The Nepal government has deployed two Army helicopters for search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has also called a meeting to discuss the flooding and the government response.
Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Dead
At least 8 bodies recovered after flash floods hit Nepal, local media reports
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: High Alert Warnings Issued
High-alert warnings have been issued for settlements along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts that face flood risks.
Residents living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks have been advised to move to safer, elevated locations immediately. Authorities have also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel along the Prithvi Highway and other riverside routes as rescue and emergency teams remain on standby.
District-level disaster management authorities are coordinating rescue operations and mobilising emergency resources in the affected areas.
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: Here's what you need to know
- A sudden flash flood swept through the Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Nepal-China border region.
- The sudden rise in the Bhote Koshi River, believed to have originated in the Tibet region, began at around 9 am and caused significant damage to infrastructure in Rasuwa.
- Roads, hydropower facilities, electricity transmission lines and substations have reportedly been affected, officials said.
- High-alert warnings have been issued for settlements along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts that face flood risks.