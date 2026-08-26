Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: At least 8 people have been dead, and several others are missing, as a sudden, massive flash flood hit Nepal on Wednesday, washing away villages and many project sites in a region bordering Tibet.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.

The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure in the Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Office has said that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify efforts for rescue and relief activities in view of the devastating flood.

Here are the Live Updates on Nepal Flash Floods: