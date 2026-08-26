Passenger Defecates On Seat Mid-Air, Triggering Chaos On AirAsia Flight To China

A recent AirAsia flight from Malaysia to China, which took off on August 18 at around 10:30 pm (local time), turned into an uncomfortable ordeal for passengers after a female passenger allegedly defecated in her seat, the New York Post reported, adding that she was apparently just a few steps away from the aircraft's lavatory. The incident came to light when fellow travellers began noticing a strong, unusual odour filling the cabin, Asia One reported. When the smell grew increasingly unbearable, passengers alerted the flight crew to investigate it.

According to local media outlets, a passenger surnamed Zhao identified the culprit as a woman in her 40s. The passenger revealed that she was sitting between two boys.

"It was just before 2:00 am, and we were all asleep," Zhao recalled as quoted by the outlet. "She hurried toward the toilet carrying a bag."

The other passengers thought she was going to throw up. But some noticed faecal matter spread on the aisle rug, and also on the woman's seat.

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Angry passengers confront the woman

The report also mentioned that the angry passengers confronted the woman, who said she was not feeling well. However, some found it bizarre as the onboard restrooms were located just a few feet away.

Crew members had to act quickly to manage the hygiene risk, using disinfectants, trash bags, and air fresheners to control the odour and clean the affected area mid-air.

Passengers seated in nearby rows reportedly sat in the smell for around 40 minutes.

The plane was deep-cleaned after the passengers had deplaned. The crew members operating the return flight were also informed.

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As quoted in the report, AirAsia China general manager Frank Tang Ting praised the crew members for their "professionalism, composure and rapid response". He also claimed that they "remained focused on ensuring passenger safety".

"Passenger safety and well-being are our top priority," he added. "We appreciate the passengers' understanding in the face of this unexpected situation."