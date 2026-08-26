Team Trump Pauses US Visa Interviews Worldwide. Here's Why

The Donald Trump administration in the United States has paused or rescheduled visa appointments at American embassies and consulates worldwide amid an ongoing immigration crackdown in the Republican leader's second term in the White House. According to the US State Department, the appointments for visa services have been paused to accommodate the global training initiative across all its overseas diplomatic posts.

The State Department said visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, although there is no specific timeline for how long the changes would last, beyond saying the training aimed to help consular officers screen out applicants deemed likely to become dependent on US public benefits and to ensure evaluation of visa applicants "comprehensively and consistently."

The pause on visa appointments was reported earlier by the Financial Times, which said immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates have received emails that their appointments were being rescheduled and that they would receive future notice of a new date.

Trump's Anti-Immigration Drive

Trump has pursued an aggressive deportation drive and immigration crackdown that includes revocations of visas and green cards and rejection of applications for a range of reasons, like political opinions and pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's assault on Gaza.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration began a White House review of a new proposal to overhaul the H-1B visa programme, signalling another potentially significant change to the employment route used by thousands of Indian professionals. The proposal has been classified as economically significant, meaning it could have an annual economic effect of at least $100 million or materially affect the economy, jobs, productivity, competition, or a major economic sector.

The Trump administration also plans to revoke the visas of around 200,000 foreigners who came to the country for tourism or business but sought to stay longer by applying for asylum.

According to Trump, the crackdown, which faced some legal setbacks, aims to improve domestic security.

A US judge last week struck down a Trump administration policy suspending the issuance of immigrant visas to ​applicants from 75 countries, saying that the policy exceeded Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio's statutory authority.

Trump's immigration crackdown has been widely condemned by human rights groups as being discriminatory and in violation of free speech and due process rights. Rights groups also say the crackdown has created an unsafe environment in the U.S., especially for ethnic minorities who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

While Trump campaigned in 2024 on a ​platform of stopping illegal immigration, his administration has also made legal immigration more difficult -- for example, by imposing new and expensive ​fees for applicants for certain work visas.