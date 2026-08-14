US Student Visa Delays: What Indian Students Need To Know Ahead Of Fall 2026

At a time when students are heading to US universities for the fall 2026 intake, reported delays in securing timely student visa appointments are causing concern among international students, including those from India. Thirty US senators have now sought an urgent explanation from the State Department over delays in processing F, M, and J visas.

In a letter dated August 11, Senator Alex Padilla and 29 other senators told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that they had been hearing from students and other stakeholders that "no timely visa appointments are available" at several US embassies and consulates.

The senators expressed concern that the delays could prevent students and exchange visitors from reaching the US in time for the start of the academic year.

They have sought clarification from the State Department on how visa interview appointments are being allocated, where student and exchange visitor visas rank among the department's priorities, and whether applicants for F, M, and J visas have been deprioritised.

"We urge the State Department to ensure timely processing of F, M, and J student and exchange visitor nonimmigrant visas, consistent with the approach taken by administrations of both parties in the past, and to implement other measures to avoid diminishing US competitiveness," the senators wrote.

"Specifically, we are hearing from constituents and stakeholders that no timely visa appointments are available for students at some embassies and consulates. This only exacerbates uncertainty about whether students' visas will be processed in time for them to travel to the United States to begin their studies," they added.

International Students' Contribution To US

The senators also highlighted the significant contribution of international students to universities and communities across the US. They noted that international students expand opportunities for American students, generate economic activity, strengthen the US workforce, and help build international partnerships.

"International students are critical to the success of our universities, including contributing nearly $43 billion annually to local communities and supporting more than 355,000 American jobs during the 2024-2025 academic year. Even though international students make up only six percent of the total higher education population, their enrollment creates opportunities for American students," the senators said.

A Significant Number Of Indian Students Go To The US Each Year For Higher Education

A significant number of Indian students travel to the US each year to pursue higher education. During the 2024-25 academic year, around 3.6 lakh Indian students were studying in the US.

F, M And J Visas Affected

The senators' concerns cover F, M and J nonimmigrant visa categories. F visas are primarily issued to international students pursuing academic programmes, while M visas are issued to students enrolled in vocational or other recognised non-academic programmes. J visas are issued to exchange visitors participating in approved educational and cultural exchange programmes.

Questions On Enhanced Visa Vetting

The senators also raised questions about enhanced vetting procedures introduced for student and exchange visitor visa applicants. The State Department had announced additional vetting, including online presence reviews, for applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa categories.

The senators asked what resources the department has allocated to the enhanced vetting procedures and what steps have been taken to ensure that national security objectives can be met while allowing genuine international students and exchange visitors to enter the US through timely visa processing.

They also asked how many applications have been refused under the enhanced vetting procedures and requested that the figures be broken down by the grounds for refusal.

The senators' letter comes as universities prepare to welcome international students for the fall 2026 academic term, making timely visa appointments and processing a key concern for students planning to begin their studies in the US.