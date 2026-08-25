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"Ramdev Has Crossed Every Boundary Of Decency": Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she has a "better personality" than Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

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"Ramdev Has Crossed Every Boundary Of Decency": Kangana Ranaut
  • BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said Baba Ramdev crossed all decency boundaries with his remarks about women
  • Ranaut urged Ramdev to reflect on his perspective about women
  • She claimed her character is better than Ramdev's and mocked controversies around Patanjali brand
What triggered this public argument between the two of them?

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev needs to "reflect" on his remarks about women, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, adding that the saffron-robed guru has crossed "every boundary of decency", doubling down on her earlier remarks against him.

The recent flare-up follows controversy surrounding Ranaut's "Generation Gutter" remarks, which she used while criticising protesters at Jantar Mantar. Her comments drew widespread backlash across the entertainment industry and public life. Baba Ramdev had also publicly objected to her calling the younger generation "gutter", prompting a direct exchange between the two.

"As for Baba Ramdev, he has crossed every boundary of decency; the kind of comments he has made about a woman have shamed society. He has insulted his saffron robes. Given the remarks he makes about women, I think he really needs to reflect on his perspective regarding them," Ranaut, who describes such remarks as personal attacks and attempts to gain publicity by targeting her, said.

Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Ranaut claimed that she has a "better personality" than Ramdev.

"Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," the BJP MP said while taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

"So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character (My character is much better than yours). No fraud detected here," she added.

The Yoga guru hit back, saying: "The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been. Therefore, I do not want to make any remarks about people of such stature."

In 2024, Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna put out a public apology in newspapers for not complying with the Supreme Court's directions in the misleading ads case against Patanjali Ayurved Limited. They expressed sincere regret for breaching previous court undertakings, promised not to repeat the lapse, and assured the bench that no similar medicinal claims or disparaging statements against modern medicine would be issued in the future.

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