"Don't Dream About My <i>Jawani</i>": Kangana Ranaut To Ramdev Over Gen Z Row

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has taken a sharp jibe at yoga guru Ramdev - who criticised her controversial "generation gutter" remarks - by advising him not to "daydream" about her young or private life.

Ranaut, in a post on Instagram, claimed that she has a "better personality" than Ramdev.

"Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," the BJP MP said while taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

In 2024, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court via affidavit regarding Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements. They had expressed sincere regret for breaching previous court undertakings, promised not to repeat the lapse, and assured the bench that no similar medicinal claims or disparaging statements against modern medicine would be issued in the future.

She added, "So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character (My character is much better than yours). Mo fraud detected here."

The post came in response to a screenshot of a news article quoting Ramdev, who criticised Ranaut's comments. "What were her past deeds like, and what was her youth like?" he had questioned.

Kangana Ranaut's Gen Z protest comment

Ranaut, in a post on social media, had labelled the Gen Z protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar - led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - as "generation gutter". She also had been repeatedly questioning the Gen Z-led protests, particularly objecting to videos from the protests in which some protestors allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP MP had later clarified that she was not making a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and had "specifically referred to some people or some women".

"Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? My point is simply this: if people label themselves as cockroaches, and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended? I certainly don't consider myself a cockroach. If someone were to say I live in a gutter, I would deny it. But if someone claims to be a cockroach, then naturally, they would live in a gutter. Where else? But to claim that I was referring to all youth is simply not the case," she said.

Ranaut added, "If some young people use drugs, or if we discuss the current trend of addiction involving drugs, betting, gambling, or the dark web, addressing a specific segment of the youth doesn't mean I was making a blanket statement about everyone. Did I say that all youth belong to the gutter? I specifically referred to some people or some women. So, how else should we address this?"