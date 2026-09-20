Baba Ramdev, in a recent post on Instagram, urged young people and Gen Z to make physical activity a regular part of their lives. He expressed concern that awareness about fitness and nutrition has declined and encouraged people to become more physically active. In the video, Ramdev also shared a five-move fitness routine. Along with exercises, he mentioned activities such as cycling, running and swimming, while also suggesting outdoor games such as badminton for those who do not want to follow a conventional workout routine.

The five high-intensity exercises demonstrated by Ramdev are Surya Namaskar, Baithak, Skandasana, Sadharan Dand and Hanuman Dand. These movements work different muscle groups and combine elements of strength, mobility, balance and cardiovascular activity. These exercises can help improve energy, posture, cardiovascular fitness, endurance and stress management when performed correctly. Check out the five exercises.

1. Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, or sun salutation, is a sequence of 12 yoga positions performed in a flowing manner. The movements involve coordinating the body with the breath, making it different from a single exercise. The sequence engages several parts of the body, including the legs, arms, shoulders, back and core. Since it involves repeated movement between different positions, Surya Namaskar can improve flexibility, mobility and muscular endurance. When performed at a faster pace, it can also raise the heart rate and give it a cardiovascular component.

2. Baithak

Baithak, commonly known as the Hindu squat, is a bodyweight exercise that primarily works the lower body. To perform it, stand with the feet slightly apart and lower the body by bending the knees, keeping the heels grounded. Then push through the feet to return to a standing position. This exercise mainly engages the thighs, glutes and other muscles involved in squatting. Repeated baithaks can also improve muscular endurance and raise the heart rate. However, the movement should be controlled rather than performed rapidly.

3. Skandasana

Skandasana is a side lunge or lateral squat that adds sideways movement into the workout. Instead of lowering the body straight down, the person shifts the body towards one side while bending that knee, keeping the other leg more extended. The movement is then repeated on the opposite side. This exercise challenges the muscles around the hips, thighs and hamstrings while also requiring balance and mobility. Since many everyday movements happen forward and backward, adding these controlled movements can give you a different challenge for the lower body.

4. Sadharan Dand

Sadharan Dand is a traditional bodyweight movement similar to a push-up. The body is kept controlled as it moves towards the floor and then returns to the starting position. The exercise primarily challenges the upper body but also requires the core to remain stable throughout the movement. The chest, shoulders and arms are involved, while maintaining a stable body position also engages the abdominal and back muscles. For people who are new to push-up movements, it may be better to start with an easier variation and gradually progress as strength improves.

5. Hanuman Dand

Hanuman Dand is a more dynamic movement that links several positions into one continuous flow. It combines movements resembling downward dog, a low dive and cobra pose. This requires the body to move forward and backward rather than simply up and down. Since the movement involves several parts of the body at once, it can improve strength, flexibility, coordination and endurance. The shoulders, arms, chest, back, core and legs are involved as the body transitions between positions. Its dynamic nature can make it more demanding than a conventional push-up.

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